President Mnangagwa to speak on development projects

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa will this week provide an assessment of the achievements made in 2022 to celebrate the country’s progress.

The President said this today (Wednesday) on his social media blog Twitter.

“I will be taking a look back at the successes of 2022 this week in order to celebrate how far Zimbabwe has come and learn from our great journey. #Zimbabwe #Growth,” President Mnangagwa said.

The year 2022 saw Government upping the ante in its development agenda aimed at improving people’s lives especially in infrastructure development through roads and dam construction, provision of safe potable water through borehole drilling, among others.

President Mnangagwa also led the way in various ground breaking ceremonies in the mining sector especially for lithium, coal and iron and steel.

Some of these projects include the Sabi Star lithium mine in Buhera, the Bikita Minerals expansion and the Manhize multi-billion-dollar iron and steel project.

Progress was also made on the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the completion of 400km on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

Through devolution funds, several clinics and schools where also constructed especially in rural areas to fulfil the President’s thrust of leaving no one and no community behind.