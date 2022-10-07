President Mnangagwa to address Chiredzi North Star Rally

George Maponga in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow billed to address a Zanu PF star rally in Chiredzi North where the ruling party in Masvingo is expected to endorse him as the revolutionary party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

The rally will take place at Uswaushava Primary School in the Zanu PF fortress of Chiredzi North where the party won by runaway margins in the last elections in 2018.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa today confirmed President Mnangagwa’s date with the party’s faithful in Chiredzi North saying the ruling party structures in the province were eagerly waiting to give the ruling party First Secretary a rousing welcome.

”President Mnangagwa is coming here at Uswaushava Primary School in Chiredzi North tomorrow for a Zanu Pf star rally. We are just at the venue of tomorrow’s rally to make sure everything is in place before the arrival of our leader where he will be welcomed by a bumper crowd because Chiredzi North and Masvingo as a whole are Zanu PF fortresses.”

”Besides the President meeting his people to thank them for their unwavering support to Zanu PF in the last elections, we are going to take tomorrow’s opportunity as the ruling party in Masvingo to endorse President Mnangagwa as our sole Presidential candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

He said President Mnangagwa’s Government had many success stories in Chiredzi North which the people there wanted to express gratitude for.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has unveiled the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme which has seen many areas in the arid Chiredzi North and parts of the greater Chiredzi area getting access to potable water.

New schools have also been built across Chiredzi North where the majority of residents there are beneficiaries of the epoch-making land reform programme.

New clinics and roads have also been built in the constituency thanks to the devolution initiative which President Mnangagwa’s administration has been using as a vehicle to engender development in grass root areas in line with the ”leaving no one and no place behind,” mantra.

Communities in Chiredzi North are expected to appeal to President Mnangagwa and his Government to address the problem of human/wildlife conflict which is rampant in the constituency and surrounding areas.