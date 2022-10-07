Klusener quits as Zim batting coach

Sports Reporter

LANCE Klusener has stepped down as the batting coach of the Zimbabwe national cricket team on the eve of the Chevrons departure for the ICC T20 World Cup set for Australia.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed in a statement that the South African legend was leaving by mutual consent as he wants to pursue professional commitments elsewhere that could impact on his availability for the Chevrons.

“Lance Klusener is leaving his role as Zimbabwe senior men’s batting coach with immediate effect after he reached a mutual agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

“According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team’s programmes,’’ read part of the statement sent out by ZC.

Klusener was expected to be part of the Zimbabwe team that leaves for Australia this Friday evening for the T20 World Cup. He was part of Dave Houghton’s technical team which also has Englishman Steve Kirby as bowling coach.

The former South Africa all-rounder was the batting coach for Zimbabwe since March this year when he returned for a second stint. He had previously served in the same position between 2016 and 2018.