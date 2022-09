President Mnangagwa in a bilateral meeting with the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres. -Pic: OPC Zimbabwe

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa held a bilateral meeting with the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

The President and the Secretary-General discussed various national issues, including food security.

The Secretary-General and President Mnangagwa also discussed climate change, as well as regional peace and security.