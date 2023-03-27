  • Today Mon, 27 Mar 2023

President Mnangagwa commissions Epworth Magistrates Court

President Mnangagwa commissions Epworth Magistrates Court President Mnangagwa has officially opened the Magistrate's Court in Epworth.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the Magistrate’s Court in Epworth.

The new court, which will be handling criminal cases, houses two courtrooms, eight offices and a holding cell.

 

The construction of magistrates courts in suburbs is in line with the Government’s quest to take justice delivery systems to the people.

 

The initiative also dovetails with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

