President meets IOM leadership

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today met International Organisation’s of Migration Director-General Mr Antonio Vitorino to discuss ways of collaboration in assisting migrants particularly returnees from South Africa.

The two met on the sidelines of an ongoing 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit being held here in Addis Ababa.

In an interview soon after their meeting, Mr Vitorino said their discussions centred on how migrants can be assisted by his organisatiom on their return.

He said their organisation’s was prepared to provide training upon their return.

The IOM has in the past been instrumental in assisting Zimbabweans mostly women who have been victims of a human trafficking web in the Middle East where they have been lured under the guise of providing employment only to be exploited.