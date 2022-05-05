President meets ICAZ

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has met with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAZ) who commended the Second Republic for stabilising the economy through enhanced capacity utilisation of industry and dealing with the corruption vice.

Briefing journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa this morning at State House, ICAZ president, Mr Tumai Mafunga said Government had registered marked achievement in steering the economy and judging by the current economic trajectory, better things were beckoning for the country.

He commended President Mnangagwa for his contribution to democratising the institution which was predominantly white during the formative stages of the country’s independence.

“If you look at most industries, particularly in manufacturing, there has been an increase in capacity, it is something that is commonly known and there has been some stability that has come up on the economic front, we are still faced with certain challenges that we need to address,” he said.

“We had an opportunity to meet with the President. We were celebrating more than 100 years of existence within the country, he has played quite a significant part of that journey as far back as the 80s in terms of his specific personal input in changing the demographic statistics and racial statistics of the ICAZ.”