President launches Great Zimbabwe rehab project

President Mnangagwa tours the Great Zimbabwe Spiritual Village after he unveiled the foundation stone to mark the launch of the three million Euro Great Zimbabwe Development Project which is being funded by the French Development Agency in Masvingo today. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira in Masvingo

President Mnangagwa has today launched a three million euro project meant to rehabilitate the Great Zimbabwe monument with the Second Republic seeking to propel cultural tourism as part of efforts to attain an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Government through the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the French Government through the French Development Agency.

This will also see the country accruing maximum benefits from the tourism spectacle by creating inter-linkages with the nation’s economy.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the development was in sync with his administration’s desire to ensure the recovery growth and ultimately increased contribution of the tourism sector to the overall growth of the country’s economy.

“The interventions of this project will go a long way in enhancing the realisation of our country’s tourism recovery and growth targets. The multi-dimensional package of interventions of this project which includes, documentation and conservation of the tangible and intangible heritage of the site, installation of interpretation and visitors facilities at the site, as well as commercial management and marketing of the site are a welcome development,” said President Mnangagwa.