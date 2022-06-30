DeMbare players in substance abuse workshop

Brendon Taylor will be part of the keynote speakers at the event

Eddie Chikamhi Sports Reporter

GIANTS Dynamos have sent their players to attend a substance abuse workshop in Harare as part of equipping them to withstand the challenges faced by many footballers.

The Glamour Boys, who host Triangle this Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, this morning skipped their routine training session and dedicated the time to learning.

“Players and technical staff are attending the Substance Abuse workshop organised by Pamumvuri as the nation continue to create drug abuse awareness,” said DeMbare in a statement.

Some of the keynote speakers at the event include former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Brendon Taylor, who has dedicated his life to fighting substance abuse after he fell afoul of the vice and got suspended by the International Cricket Council.

The workshop comes after ZIFA announced they resolved to work with the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee on Anti-doping programs for all local clubs and national teams.

Substance abuse is a problem with many local and international football players.