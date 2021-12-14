President launches e-passport

President launches e-passport State-of-the-art passport enrolment centre at the Civil Registry Department. Picture Source: Ministry of Information

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa launched the country’s electronic passport at the registry offices at Chiwashira Building this afternoon.

This coincided with the opening of a passport enrollment centre at the same building.

The e-passport project is being implemented by the Government in partnership with Garsu Pasaulis on a build-own-operate and transfer arrangement.

In his remarks, the President said the e-passport would improve service delivery in line with Government’s development agenda.

