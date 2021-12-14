President launches e-passport

State-of-the-art passport enrolment centre at the Civil Registry Department. Picture Source: Ministry of Information

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa launched the country’s electronic passport at the registry offices at Chiwashira Building this afternoon.

This coincided with the opening of a passport enrollment centre at the same building.

The e-passport project is being implemented by the Government in partnership with Garsu Pasaulis on a build-own-operate and transfer arrangement.

In his remarks, the President said the e-passport would improve service delivery in line with Government’s development agenda.