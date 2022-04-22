President lauds spirit of patriotism

President Mnangagwa addresses the 361st session of the Zanu PF Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE participation of a wide cross section of people and political parties at the 42nd Independence celebrations held in Bulawayo early this week is testimony of the growing patriotism among Zimbabweans, President Mnangagwa has said.

This year’s unique Independence day celebrations, the first to be held outside Harare, saw all major political parties attending the main event that was held in Bulawayo.

The President, through his wisdom, formally invited all political parties in the country to attend the Independence celebrations in Bulawayo.

Speaking at the 361st session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the cross sectional participation of people that was witnessed this week is a sign of patriotism, love and unity among Zimbabweans.

“Our country’s democracy has indeed matured. Equally, the jubilation and celebrations of our people from across the world that trended on social media platforms was reflective of a people proud of their freedom and independence.

“As Zimbabweans, we must continue on this course of unity and love for one another and for our country. Together we are stronger,” he said.

The Independence celebrations were held in Bulawayo for the first time since 1980 as part of the New Dispensation’s pragmatic demonstration of devolution and decentralisation, which are pillar policies of President Mnangagwa.

“The gradual decentralisation of other national events such as the Defence Forces Day will go a long way towards connecting our people, in various parts of the country, especially the youth, to broader national programmes.

“This will in-turn help raise their political awareness, consciousness, patriotism and loyalty,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also hailed the Bulawayo Metropolitan leadership for hosting a successful 42nd anniversary celebrations.

Turning to the just ended by-elections held on March 26, 2022 where Zanu PF snatched two parliamentary seats from the opposition, the President said the ruling party is gaining a foothold in urban constituencies.

Zanu PF snatched Epworth and Mutasa South from the opposition.

In 2018, the MDC Alliance candidates won in Epworth and Mutasa South but the same candidates were clobbered as the Second Republic’s policies appear to be hitting the mark ahead of next year’s general elections.

Altogether there were 28 constituencies up for grabs.

Zanu PF retained its seats in Gokwe Central, Chivi South, Mberengwa South, Murehwa South, Marondera East, Mwenezi East and Tsholotsho North, while the opposition won in urban areas but Binga North, however, with small margins.

“Party structures from cells, villages, branches and districts up to the national level are commended for the hard work and mobilisation of our grassroots to vote for the party during the 26 March by elections.

“The party’s victories in Mutasa South and Epworth constituencies, among other national assembly and local authority constituencies are commendable.

“Congratulations to all our structures. The party performed well. Much more work lies ahead of us as we gear up for a total victory in 2023 harmonised general elections.

“I exhort the newly elected representatives of the party, to continue wholeheartedly serving the people and to diligently uphold the constitution, principles and values of Zanu PF.

“The growth of our support base in urban areas is on the right track. Let us deploy, responsive and people-centred multi-pronged mobilisation strategies to endear the urbanites to the party.

“No one and no place should be left behind by our revolutionary mass party. Tose tinokwana muhomwe ye Zanu PF. The various strategies must translate into Zanu PF votes at the 2023 harmonised general elections.

“Our national vision for our beloved motherland Zimbabwe, as well as the policies and the development strides we have realised to date, must be explained to our people in both rural and urban areas,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged Politburo members to be active participants in all party programmes to inspire people to chart their own destiny.