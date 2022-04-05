President honoured in Maputo

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was yesterday handed the keys of the Freedom of the City of Maputo where he urged the city fathers to put in place robust measures that will ensure growing towns are responsive to accelerated urbanisation.

In his address to the people of Maputo, a bustling city on the shores of the Indian Ocean, the President said he will twin the Mozambican capital with a city in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa, who is in Mozambique on a three-day State visit, accepted the honour from Maputo Mayor, Mr Eneas Comiche.

“I am honoured to receive this great honour of the Freedom of the City of Maputo, which is the highest tribute by this municipality. I feel privileged to be counted among notable leaders who have received this rare recognition,” he said.

The President, who has been leading a programme of renewal of towns and cities back in Zimbabwe, said there is a need for growing cities to come up with measures that will ensure they remain clean, safe and rewarding to residents.

“Robust policies must continue to be implemented towards mitigating the ever-growing urbanisation and pressures associated with the environment. There is a need to reduce vulnerabilities to the impact of climate change and natural disasters.

“This will not only ensure safe and cleaner cities but guarantee that the spin-offs of sustainable cities and communities are enjoyed by the general populace, particularly the youths and women,” President Mnangagwa said.

He went down memory lane and hailed the relationship between the two countries that dates back to the liberation struggle.

“The relationship between our two countries spans the political realm. We share many other cultural aspects including language. The Second Republic is scaling up political and socio-economic co-operation with Mozambique.

“In the early 1980s, the city fathers named one of the roads here in Maputo, Avenida do Zimbabwe. It was along that road where many members of the Zanu PF leadership and myself were accommodated. Our party offices were located at what is now the Standard Bank at the OMM circle,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said the presentation of the keys to Maputo further strengthens the fraternal and long-standing bond of friendship between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

After handing over the keys and certificate to President Mnangagwa, Mayor Comiche hailed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We are honoured and excited to have President Mnangagwa here, his second home. Our relations with Zimbabwe are deep and strong and will not be broken even by our borders.

“We also acknowledge the great role President Mnangagwa played during the liberation struggle. After Independence he is continuing to show his commitment to see the emancipation of the peoples of the two sister countries,” he said.

Earlier, the President had visited Mozambique Heroes’ Acre and laid wreaths on the tombs of the neighbouring country’s fallen heroes, including that of Cde Samora Machel, who was the founding President of Mozambique.