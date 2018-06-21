President descends on Mat South

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa tomorrow descends on Matabeleland South province where he will address a rally at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda. This is part of the President’s tour of all the country’s provinces as he drums up support ahead of harmonised elections on July 30.

During his visits to other provinces the President has focused his attention on economic factors, including visiting companies that had closed shop to ensure they resume operations.

zanu-pf Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Rabhelani Choeni confirmed the visit yesterday saying they were ready to receive the President.

He said they had been waiting for the President for a long time.

“We at the provincial headquarters are now working on all the logistics to ensure the President’s visit lives up to its billing,” said Cde Choeni.

“The President will address a rally at Pelandaba Stadium and, depending on his schedule, we would love for him to visit a company in West Nicholson that has been closed for some time now. We have been waiting for the President for a long time and I can assure everyone that we are not going to embarrass.”

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa was in Mashonaland Central where he visited Eureka Gold Mine and Bindura University of Science Education.

Last week, the President was in Masvingo where he visited Cold Storage Company’s plant and Mashava Mine. The CSC plant used to be the single largest employer in Masvingo city with about 4 000 permanent and contract workers, before it ceased operations years ago. Mashava Mine stopped operations after its parent company, Shabanie-Mashava Mines, plunged into problems, forcing Government to put the asbestos miner under judicial management. Earlier this month, President Mnangagwa toured Sable Chemicals near Kwekwe, to get an appreciation of the challenges being faced by the country’s top dressing fertiliser producer.

In his address at Sable Chemicals, the President said opening of closed companies was one of the major objectives of the new dispensation.