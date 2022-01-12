President bids farewell to Zim diplomat

The Herald
Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has today bade farewell to the newly appointed Zimbabwe ambassador-designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia, Mrs Constance Chemwayi.
In an interview soon after holding a meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House, Mrs Chemwayi pledged to deepen bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Kuala Lumpur.
Mrs Chemwayi is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Services in 1991 after graduating from the University of Zimbabwe.
She rose through the ranks from administrative officer to director, a position she held until she was appointed as Ambassador.