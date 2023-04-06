President arrives in Bulawayo

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo where senior government officials and thousands of women are in attendance for the inaugural national Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation ceremony .

Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi and Cabinet Ministers including Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube, Defence Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, ICT Jenfan Muswere , and Women Affairs Dr Sithembiso Nyoni are present.

The Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT is an empowerment group that seeks to capacitate young women with ICT skills to enhance their businesses in order to occupy online spaces.

At least 10 000 women from all the country’s provinces are expected to attend the event.

This programme is in line with Government’s thrust of not leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.