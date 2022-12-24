President appoints new Politburo

The Herald
Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed the full Zanu PF Politburo in which he largely retained cadres that constituted the previous body.
He announced the new Politburo at a Press conference at the ruling party’s headquarters where he was flanked by his two deputies — General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga, Cde Kembo Mohadi — and National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.
The President deferred the appointment of the new Politburo at the end of the National People’s Congress in October.
“As you may remember, I appointed these ones (Gen (Rtd) Chiwenga, Cdes Mohadi and Muchinguri) at the conclusion of our National Congress with a small steering committee to run the affairs of the party until the President appoints the Politburo in terms of article 8 (39) of our constitution as well as article 40 of our constitution. I now appoint the fully-fledged composition of Politburo of Zanu PF,” President Mnangagwa said.
Newly-appointed Politburo members include Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde James Makamba, Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco, Deputy Secretary for Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube, Advocate Fortune Chasi, Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwe.
Cde Webster Shamu, who has served as the Party’s Political Commissar, was retained as deputy to Cde Mike Bimha in the same department.
Complete list of Politburo
Chairman of the Party Cde Oppah Muchinguri
Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu
Deputy for Secretary for Administration Lieutenant General (Retired) Mike Nyambuya
Secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa
Deputy Secretary for Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube
Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha
Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Webster Shamu
Secretary for Foreign Relations Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi
Deputy Secretary of Foreign Relations Cde Abednigo Ncube
Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke
Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau
Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde July Moyo
Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde James Makamba
Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Jacob Mudenda
Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi
Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwe
Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and the Elderly Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi
Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Kenneth Musanhi
Deputy Secretary for Lands and Agriculture Cde Mike Madiro
Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa
Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco
Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Charles Tawengwa
Deputy Secretary for Education, Ideology and Research Cde Rebbeca Fanuel
Secretary for Science and Technology Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas Nkomo
Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Sthembiso Nyoni
Deputy Secretary Economic Development and Empowerment Cde Otilia Maluleke
Secretary for Labour Cde Richard Ndlovu
Deputy Secretary for Labour Cde Jennifer Mhlanga
Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Paul Mangwana
Deputy Secretary for Mines and Energy Development Cde Eliphas Tshuma
Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Supa Mandiwanzira
Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga
Secretary for Economic Affairs Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbrecht Rugeje
Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Andy Mhlanga
Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Cde Joshua Malinga
Deputy Secretary for People Living with Disabilities Elina Shirichena
Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mable Chinomona
Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Judith Ncube
Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire
Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza
Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Douglas Mahiya
Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Headman Moyo
Secretary for Business Development Cde Eliphas Mashava
Deputy Secretary for Business Development Cde Esther Nyati
The President also appointed five Committee members, Cdes Tshinga Dube, Frederick Shava, Tsitsi Muzenda, Molly Ncube and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube while Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, was appointed as an ex-officio member of the Politburo.
Cde Joram Gumbo was appointed Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring in the President’s Office.