Pomp and fanfare as children celebrate Uhuru

Some of the children who attended the country’s 42nd Children’s Party at State House in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Political Editor

AHEAD of today’s unique Independence Day celebrations children drawn from the country’s 10 provinces took centre stage at a party that President Mnangagwa threw for them in the city of Bulawayo at State House.

Defining aspirations of a generation, the children eloquently articulated the country’s Vision 2030 to become an upper middle class economy.

They danced, recited poems, and reminded all and sundry that Zimbabwe was born after a painful protracted struggle for independence that left many dead, others maimed and yet some to tell the sad tales.

Every province had a unique act, reflecting their journeys as pupils at the country’s schools that are famed for producing some of the finest brains the world over showcased their talents. When the country attained its independence from the British colonialists, 42 years ago, the children where not born but they proved profoundly attune with the country’s history.

A girl from Manicaland, through a poem exhorted Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora to come back home and partake in the building of the country, as a nation can only be developed by its own people, “Nyika inovakwa nevana vayo”.

“Imagine if our liberators where not united, would we be free today”, the girl recited passionately.

This year Independence Day is being celebrated under the theme, “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one and no place behind”, and the school children were at ease expounding the collective national aspirations that are crystallising into reality daily as President Mnangagwa implements development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Indeed the theme was pervasive as the country breaks from history with Uhuru celebrations being decentralised from the capital Harare to Bulawayo, and from provincial capitals to other smaller towns.

In her vote of thanks, Child president Hazel Mandaza said schoolchildren are fully behind the country’s Vision 2030.

“We are aware that the country’s independence came at a cost and we will defend those values and gains.

“The national development, we are happy that this has become part of our syllabus at school and I promise we will make Vision 2030 a reality.”

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions, teams were selected from each province.

The children sang and stomped the floors at State House, as they enjoyed their day where they were given royal treatment by the First Family.