Polygamist accused of killing rival

A 36-year-old member of the Johanne Marange Sect has been arrested after he allegedly teamed up with his five wives and son to assault a man who had visited their home during the night after he had proposed love to one of the wives.

The man, Nomore Zacharia Chihwa from Rockbar Farm, Turf, Kadoma has eight wives.

Police have also arrested his 15-year-old son and the five wives who are Martha Macahrika (35), Anastancia Chiruma (36), Yvonne Makopa (25), Anilita Macharika (26) and Emily Dinidza (22).

Investigations revealed that the victim, Kelvin Mbasera (26), visited Chihwa’s homestead sometime this month saying he wanted to buy a vehicle wreckage.

Chihwa was not at his homestead at the time and it is alleged that he then asked for Emily Dinidza’s phone number and she complied.

It is alleged that on January 25 during the afternoon, Mbasera sent a text message on Dinidza’s phone number saying he wanted to visit her during the night.

During the night, Mbasera then phoned Dinidza who told him to phone on another phone number, which was, however, in possession of Chihwa.

At around 9pm, Mbasera went to the homestead where he knocked a door to the room where Dinidza was sleeping.

He was, however, not aware that Chihwa was also inside the room and this resulted in a fight between the two men.

When Chihwa was being overpowered, his five other wives and the son then joined in to attack Mbasera who was seriously injured.

Some villagers intervened to stop the fight, but the man died supposedly from injuries sustained.

A report was then made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On January 25, 2022, police in Kadoma arrested seven suspects aged 36, 15, 35, 36, 25, 26 and 22 in connection with a murder case which occurred at Rock Farm, Turf, Kadoma, where a polygamist teamed up with his son, five wives and fatally assaulted the victim aged 26 who had visited their residence,” he said.

The suspects are still assisting police with investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Tsholotsho acted on a tip-off and arrested a 38-year-old woman in connection with a case of infanticide, where the suspect, who was impregnated by her boyfriend while the husband was in South Africa gave birth to a baby girl on December 1, 2021 at Mhlatshwa Village and strangled the baby to death before burying the remains in her garden.

The matter came to light after the husband came back and noticed the suspect’s swollen breast. The husband did not report the case to police who later got information through a tip off.

The remains have since been exhumed and taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital for post-mortem.