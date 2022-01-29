Fashionista who barely runs out of ideas

Takudzwa Chitsiga Lifestyle Writer

TAKING a leaf from Felistus “Mai Titi” Murata who always says, “Let’s empower ourselves, don’t limit yourself, look for opportunities, don’t be too choosy, start with that boring job, strive for what you are passionate about,” fashionista Farirai Mamombe’s journey was never an easy one.

The mother of three, who owns Elephant Minds (Pvt) Ltd, has opened another avenue in the clothing line after she brought a new one, Farie Fashions in Msasa.

Coming from an education background where she was a teacher for yearsMamombe, who also holds a journalism qualification, has never limited herself to one thing.

She has managed to leave lasting impressions as everything she touches turns into gold.

Elephants Minds managed to penetrate the signage and branding industry which many think is a male-dominated field and has since gotten contracts with several established companies.

“My main business is signage and branding trading as Elephant Minds (Pvt) Ltd named after my totem the Elephant (Nzou Samanyanga).

“The entrepreneurship has seen me doing work for big companies and by not wanting to limit myself to one thing I have diversified into clothing and catering and I recently opened a clothing shop Farie Fashions in Msasa.

“The clothing line, caters for men and kids . . . I could have done ladies too but, hey women are very difficult to please, a good example being me,” she said.

With her first daughter now doing her first year at university, Mamombe said the journey to stardom was never easy.

“Being a woman the journey to fame and success doesn’t come easily. It comes with its own struggles, like sexual harassment being the number one ugly beast, but once you set boundaries for yourself, you can overcome. Growing up I was an average student and all that my parents wished for was for me to attain at least five Ordinary Levels and become a teacher or a nurse…I had no dream at that moment and it was them dreaming for me.

“One needs to be prepared to lose a job than to lose your dignity, you need to be firm too when you go out there to try and convince someone.

"At times you don't need to show the desperate part of yourself, even if you left no slice of bread at home. Sometimes there is need to pretend you are driving when you actually borrowed bus fare from your neighbour, be confident!" added Mamombe.

“At times you don’t need to show the desperate part of yourself, even if you left no slice of bread at home. Sometimes there is need to pretend you are driving when you actually borrowed bus fare from your neighbour, be confident!” added Mamombe.

Mamombe has seen it all and says it has never been easy to balance work, children and her love life.

“Being a CEO, mum, dad and everything else is not easy at all but God’s grace has been sufficient for me. Even if I do not spend much time with my amazing, intelligent and disciplined children I believe in working hard. With the opening of Farie Fashions I have kissed poverty goodbye as I’m scared of it, I have done all I can to make sure I don’t bow to it.

“Most people I work with describe me as tough, but likeable person . . . let your reactions be unpredictable to perpetrators.

“However, through it all, I have made a name as a Branding company because everything I do I leave a lasting impression that has earned me more and more work through good reference.

“If business fails I will go back to the classroom, if teaching fails, I will work for TV as an actress or media person as I hold the qualifications, if TV fails, I will cook and sell sadza even under a tree.

“I love cooking and I do it very well. I am still pushing to get to where I want to be, still growing, learning and believing.

I believe in 10-years-time, I will be going around collecting money from my offices and outlets across the country and employing more and more people with my kids running the business,” added Mamombe.