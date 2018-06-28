Polo crosse tourney dates set

RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE…Some of the players who took part in the Ambassador’s Cup at the Bushman Rock Safaris in July last year

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE annual Ambassador’s Cup Polo crosse national tournament was launched yesterday with a new sponsor and title holder coming on board.

The prestigious tournament, which had Premier Auto Services as the title sponsor in 2016, last year took on board Fine and Country Zimbabwe and has since roped in Carrick Financial Providers as the new title sponsor.

Bushman Rock Polo Club will be the place to be when they host this year’s Ambassadors Cup with four teams taking part in the prestigious event on July 7.

The rebranded annual event will be held at the Polo Club located in Ruwa.

The event, supported by the Germany Embassy in Zimbabwe, will be graced by the European country’s Ambassador to this country, Thorsten Hutter, who will be the guest of honour.

Manokore Attorneys, Rift Valley, Econet Platinum and Ecocash and Premier Auto will be fighting for honours in the knockout event.

Andrew Moore Carrick, the Zimbabwe manager of Carrick Financial Providers, said their partnership was part of their corporate social initiative strategy to help improve the lives of those who, through the force of circumstances, have been marginalised or disadvantaged.

“We will give the proceedings to St Joseph’s Home for Boys who look after more than 50 orphans,’’ said Moore.

Bushman Rocks Safaris managing director, Jonathan Passaportis, said they have made efforts to encourage people to get involved and play the game.

He said that Polo Club, part of the Bushmen Rock Estate, nestled between vineyards and a wildlife conservation area, was started more than five years ago.

Today it provides riding and polo lessons and has recently added a horseback safari.

Zimbabwe-born Craig Featherby, chief executive of Carrick Wealth, said the nature of the game aligned with Carrick’s vision.

“Polo is said to be the world’s oldest team sports,” he said.