Political rout awaits MDC Alliance: Chinamasa

Online News Editor

Zanu PF Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa has laid down the gauntlet for the MDC Alliance promising them a mauling in the upcoming National Assembly and local authorities by-elections set for March 26 this year.

In a thread on microblogging site Twitter, Cde Chinamasa said the mass revolutionary party will execute its revolutionary mandate and politically bury the MDC A and its allies.

“I address this tweet to Messrs Nelson Chamisa & Tendai Biti in their capacities as lawyers (although the first mentioned is a lawyer more in title than substance, skill and experience) & not as political leaders.

“I just want to remind them of 2 things: First, when they asked foreign countries to impose sanctions against Zimbabwe and for foreign forces to intervene militarily to stop the revolutionary land redistribution programme not only did they dig their own political grave but they committed unpardonable acts of treason.

“Treason is a criminal offence punishable by capital punishment. As lawyers, they should know that what I have just stated is elementary criminal law. Second, in terms of our National Constitution and Electoral Law the Americans, the British and the Europeans, who have supported and sustained them from their formation and who, at the request and instigation of MDC, imposed, extended and intensified the sanctions against Zimbabwe and its population have no right to vote in the forthcoming Parliamentary and Local Authority by-elections…Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo,” reads the tweet.

Cde Chinamasa said Chamisa and Biti ought to know that being regular invited honoured guests to the CIA and Pentagon in the United States as well as the M15 headquarters in the United Kingdom gives them no political capital that can translate into votes for them and will not save the MDC Alliance from the political rout that awaits them.

“The people of Zimbabwe say a big NO to quislings. In the words of President ED Mnangagwa in his address to the 359th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on 15 January 2022: ‘ZanuPF ichasvasvanga MDC pama by-elections musi wa 26 March 2022, yozo irakasha pa2023 Harmonised Elections’…Messrs Chamisa and Biti remain adamant, since the formation of their British founded, sponsored and funded Party, that sanctions shouldn’t only remain but be intensified. They are unrepentant and have refused to recant.

“Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo. Those who have eyes let them ‘eye’ and those who have ears let them ‘ear’.”