ZHF strategic meeting postponed

19 Jan, 2022 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
ZHF strategic meeting postponed Edson Chirowodza

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation are now set to converge in Harare next month for their strategic meeting which was initially scheduled for January.

The meeting was originally expected to take place on January 15.

But ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza said they moved the meeting to the first week of February.

“We postponed to the first week of February. Mainly because SRC (Sports Commission) scheduled theirs ahead of ours.

“We thought it was necessary to attend SRC’s meeting first so that our plans are in sync. At the same time, our facilitator had an emergency commitment and could not attend the strategic meeting.

“We are now meeting during the first week of February,” said Chirowodza.

The meeting will be held at the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee headquarters, in Belvedere, Harare.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting