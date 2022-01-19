ZHF strategic meeting postponed

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation are now set to converge in Harare next month for their strategic meeting which was initially scheduled for January.

The meeting was originally expected to take place on January 15.

But ZHF secretary general Edson Chirowodza said they moved the meeting to the first week of February.

“We postponed to the first week of February. Mainly because SRC (Sports Commission) scheduled theirs ahead of ours.

“We thought it was necessary to attend SRC’s meeting first so that our plans are in sync. At the same time, our facilitator had an emergency commitment and could not attend the strategic meeting.

“We are now meeting during the first week of February,” said Chirowodza.

The meeting will be held at the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee headquarters, in Belvedere, Harare.