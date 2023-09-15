Politburo meets today

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will hold an Ordinary Session of the Politburo today, Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, has said.

The session will be the first after the revolutionary party’s triumph in the just-ended harmonised elections.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

“The Secretary-General Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing at 14:30 pm. All members should be seated by 13:45pm sharp,” he said.