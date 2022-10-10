Police intensify hunt for US$1,4m ABC Auctions robbers

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Police have opened full-scale investigations into an armed robbery that occurred at ABC Auctions along Seke Road in Harare, where four cheeky robbers got away with a staggering US$1,4 million.

The robbery occurred on Saturday at around 0130 hours.

It is believed the four suspects, who remain unknown but were armed with four unidentified pistols, attacked two security guards who were on duty at the premises.

“They tied the security guards with shoelaces and put them under the guard of two suspects while the other two proceeded to the company offices, where they blasted five safes and stole cash and property worth US$1 400 000,” said police in a statement.

Police suspect the robbers had inside information, making it easy for them to attack the company.

The robbery comes at a time when there is a surge in robbery cases countrywide.

