Police Amendment Bill progressive: MPs

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

AMENDMENTS proposed in the Police Amendment Bill to empower the Zimbabwe Republic Police to discipline its members internally are welcome and will ensure maintenance of order within the organisation, legislators have said.

The legislators said this during debate of the Bill that is meant to align the Police Act with the Constitution.

Currently, the Police Act gives officers an option to choose to be tried by a magistrates court instead of facing internal processes.

However, Clause 14 of the Bill repeals this provision.

“The Bill will repeal section 32 of the Act which gives right to trial before a magistrates court. All disciplinary trials even of commissioned officers should be conducted by a board of officers only,” reads Clause 14 of the Bill.

Contributing to the debate, Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna said the amendments were progressive.

“The amendments to the Act, in-so-far as they relate to disciplinary processes of the Police Service being brought before the Magistrates Court as a first port of call – are very progressive.

“The Defence Act in the Army directs that anyone who is delinquent in their operation in the force is brought before either the Supreme Court orders or the court martial.

“I think the Police Force is now being aligned, not only to the Constitution, but to a number of other Acts in the force.

“This is very progressive because the current situation is quite confusing. Now, if the Act starts directing to a disciplinary commission within the force, it is quite progressive and it is in sync with the Constitution,” he said.

Beitbridge East representative Cde Albert Ngulube said the amendments would ensure respect of commands issued by their superiors.

“The law must say the service will use the law of the force. If you are not happy with the judgment, you can go outside, not that you should be given the leeway to choose.

“If we do that, it will not work. Let us not think that way but if we want our service to be effective, then we need to consider that,” he said.

Murehwa West legislator Cde Jonah Sewers echoed similar sentiments, saying the police force, just like the army, requires strict discipline from its members to be effective.

“They have their own unique laws because you are not forced to join. If you do not agree with those laws, you should not join because a lot of discipline is demanded in those jobs. Otherwise the police will cease to be effective,” he said.