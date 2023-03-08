PNL games begin this weekend  

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League is expected to take off this weekend with matches taking place at four venues across the country

The games will be played in clusters, that will see the 20 clubs divided into four groups.

PNL Chairperson Sarudzai Chapo confirmed their games will get underway on Saturday.

“The season kicks off on the 11th of March. We are going to play in bubbles or clusters.

“20 teams have confirmed participation this season.”

Chapo said they are hopeful of improved competition this season.

“It gets better with each season witnessed by player movement and new talent registered in the league,” said Chapo.

Platinum Queens are the defending champions.

March 11 Fixtures

Venue: Shamva

Filchrist Boarding vs Filchrist ZJC, Filchrist Boarding vs Marondera, Filchrist Boarding vs Waterfalls, Filchrist Boarding vs Ngezi, Filchrist ZJC vs Marondera, Filchrist ZJC vs Waterfalls, Filchrist ZJC vs Ngezi, Marondera vs Waterfalls, Marondera vs Ngezi, Waterfalls vs Ngezi.

Venue: Mutare

Mutare City vs ZDF Queens, Mutare City vs Rhinos, Mutare City vs UZ, Mutare City vs Harare District Queens, ZDF Queens vs Rhinos, ZDF Queens vs UZ, ZDF Queens vs Harare District Queens, Rhinos vs UZ, Rhinos vs Harare District Queens, UZ vs Harare District Queens.

Venue: Zvishavane

Beitbridge Border Queens vs Platinum, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Stormers, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Redwing, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Zupco, Platinum vs Stormers, Platinum Queens vs Redwing, Platinum vs Zupco, Stormers vs Redwing, Stormers vs Zupco, Redwing vs Zupco.

Venue: Checheche

Harare City vs GreenFuel, Harare City vs Expandable, Harare City vs City Angels, Harare City vs Lupane, GreenFuel vs Expandable, GreenFuel vs City Angels, GreenFuel vs Lupane, Expandable vs City Angels, Expandable vs Lupane, City Angels vs Zupco.