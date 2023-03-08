Hockey Teams off to Egypt

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-21 men’s and women’s field hockey teams left the country for Egypt on Wednesday where they will compete in the Junior Africa Cup due to take place from March 12 to 16.

Zimbabwe joins hosts Egypt, Kenya and South Africa for the event that is also serving as a qualifier for the Junior FIH Junior World Cup.

Both teams are chasing a top two finish to advance to the global tournament to be held later in the year.

Prince Mwale is in charge of the men’s side and the women’s team is under the guidance of Brad Heuer.

Teams

Men

Mutsawashe Kanyangarara (captain), Tadiwanashe Kamusewu (vice-captain), Kian Arnold, Tinotenda Chirozvi, Tadiwanashe Chugumira, Nathan Davies, Joseph Ncube, Liam Jones, Akudzweishe Munyonga, Musa Mbonakamwe, Taboka Manyalo, Johan Nel, Dhiren Ramabhai, Onward Shumba, Munashe Makiseni, Ray-Royce Sibanda, Takwana Gaidzanwa (gk), Ross Vic Mills (gk).

Women

Jorja Jones (captain), Khanyisile Mzizi (vice-captain), Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Doné Erasmus, Chelsey-Lee Hares, Danielle Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Nakai Mujaranji, Athina Mujiba, Natasha Muwani, Tumi Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Rumbidzaiishe Zimuto, Amber Tozana, Bethel Chidzwondo (gk), Tanatswa Mutaramuswa ((gk).