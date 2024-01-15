Pledge to support women empowerment drive

Herald Reporter

The Government has pledged to prioritise funding for young women participating in youth empowerment programmes, such as training in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and rearing goats to help them realise their full potential and build a more just society.

This commitment aims to recognise the achievements of young women and provide them with the support they need to reach their full potential as the nation marches towards achieving Vision 2030.

Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mupamhanga made the commitment while giving a keynote address during a graduation ceremony for young women in Epworth who completed goat rearing and ICT training under phase two of the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT programme, over the weekend.

“We are very happy about these kinds of initiatives; they provide skills transfer, and the next time we are going to attend a similar event, those who would have completed goat rearing training will get Boer goats.

“We will also consult the Ministry of ICT and Potraz so that we can again donate computers to those who would have completed ICT training,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mupamhanga said Government recognises the importance of these initiatives and the impact they have on the lives of young women.

“We want tangible results whereby people who receive training end up receiving start-up packs.

“We also want to come with Empowerment Bank so that they know that there are people who have been trained to rear goats and people who have been trained in ICT.”

However, the Deputy Minister implored the economic lobby group to consider signing a Memorandum of Understanding with various relevant ministries for them to get maximum assistance.

The programme which started at the provincial level across the country is aimed at empowering young women with skills on how they can utilise ICT to enhance their businesses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT president Miss Apphia Nyasha Musavengana said this was the launch of the district empowerment drive which is meant to ensure that every woman is empowered by 2030.

“We have started empowering from the grassroots moving district by district and Epworth is our first district that we have started the programme this year of 2024.

“The Ministry of Youth Empowerment Development, here represented by the Deputy Minister, and the Agriculture Ministry, here represented again, have promised us a lot of things that are going to benefit women so that they can be occupied as we go on with partaking in Vision 2030 and ensuring that women participate in economic development.

“We have partnered with them to make sure that beneficiaries of the training are recognised and given equal access to Government opportunities,” she said.

Miss Musavengana said over 20 000 young women were set to graduate under phase 2 of the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT programme.

Epworth North, Zanu PF shadow Member of Parliament Cde Taurai Kandishaya said.

“It always gives great pleasure when we have non-governmental organisations that follow President Mnangagwa’s vision.

“We are very grateful to Concord; they have trained our young women to rear goats and a course related to the use of computers and technology in doing business, and we want them to train more than 3000 women here,” he said.

For graduates, it was a joyous moment and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for young women who were capped and awarded certificates of competence by the Deputy Minister.

“This is my first time being capped and given a certificate. I don’t have exact words to express my happiness, but I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for creating opportunities through this support,” Nomatter Moyo said.

Another graduate, Chengetai Mhuriro hailed Concord for supporting the Government’s vision.

“Today I am holding two certificates and I have set a good example and out there for everyone to see that President Mnangagwa is doing wonders.”