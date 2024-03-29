Platinum, Chicken Inn in 4-goal thriller

Fungai Muderere in Zvishavane

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn were involved in a four-goal thriller at Mandava yesterday.

Pure Platinum Play, who came from a goal down to force a draw got their goals through their defender Lawrence Mhlanga and Jaun Mutudza in the 10th and 58th minute respectively.

Defender Lincoln Mangaira and Michael Charamba were on target for Gamecocks.

Mangaira nodded home a George Majika cross in the 33rd minute before Charamba made it 2-1 in the 35th minute after getting to the end of glorious Brighton Makopa feed.

The two teams engaged in entertaining open play that was however, at times marred by crude tackles from both ends.

In his post-match interview, FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza said the Fifa international break affected their rhythm.

“We are coming from a long break which will affect all the clubs. However, I’m for the boys and the point we got. We found the opener before we conceded through a setpiece. The second goal against us was due to a lapse in concentration but in the second half Chicken Inn never bothered us,” said Mapeza.

His opposite number Joey Antipas conceded that there could have been another opinion on some decisions and did not take referees to task.

“With regards to the first goal that we conceded, I think our goalkeeper should have been protected. However, history is now history. I take the point and it’s well done to the team,” said Antipas.

Going into yesterday’s game FC Platinum and Chicken Inn were yet to concede.

On Easter Sunday, FC Platinum will face Herentals College at Nyamhunga while Chicken Inn welcome ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium.

FC Platinum

W Magalane, M Ngwenya, M Ndlovu, L Mhlanga, H Magaya, B Banda, J Mutudza, D Marowa, O Bhebhe, P Mutimbanyoka (T Selemani 83rd minute), W Muvirimi (S Mhlanga 46th minute)

Chicken Inn

P Zendera, B Makopa (Mucheneka 65th minute), L Maingira, I Mabunu, D Phiri, J Tulani, M Charamba (Hwata 76th minute) E Farasi (B Rendo 65th minute), G Majika(Muza 58th minute), X Ndlovu, A Chinda