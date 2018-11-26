Pep warns City not to rest on their laurels

LONDON. — Pep Guardiola insists “incredible” Manchester City still have room for improvement after the ruthless English Premiership soccer champions thrashed West Ham 4-0 on Saturday. Guardiola’s side were in clinical form in east London as the champions maintained their unbeaten start after 13 games of the English Premier League season.

David Silva and Raheem Sterling struck in the first 19 minutes to put City in complete control.

Germany winger Sane netted before the interval and again in the closing stages to ensure leaders City remain two points clear of second placed Liverpool.

City have scored 19 goals in their last four games in all competitions, with their latest blitz serving as the perfect preparation for next week’s Champions League clash at Lyon.

But City boss Guardiola doesn’t want his players to rest on their laurels and, while he was full of praise for their swaggering show at the London Stadium, he is determined to ensure they deliver even better performances in the future.

“The biggest risk is to believe we cannot do better. We can improve. At times today we were lucky,” Guardiola said.

“I think it’s the international break. Players have been travelling and training differently so we conceded more chances than usual and didn’t find the right spots to attack.

“But the four goals were fantastic and the result was incredible. After the international break it’s always so difficult. Real Madrid lost away, Bayern Munich drew at home, (Manchester) United were not able to win.

“So I give us a lot of credit, knowing that we have to be better. And we will do it.”

The key, Guardiola said, will be refusing to be complacent and for both players and coaches to continue to demand more from each other.

“When players hear and read comments about how fantastic they are, that is a dangerous situation,” he said. — AFP