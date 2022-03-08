Parliament to establish constituency offices

Advocate Mudenda

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
Parliament will soon establish constituency offices for MPs to enable them to engage with their constituents easily.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told the House that he had approved proposals for their establishment.

“I have approved the proposals which were made by senior management (of Parliament) and the Clerk so it will start anytime from now,” Advocate Mudenda said.

Legislators, especially those in rural constituencies have been calling for the establishment of constituency offices to coordinate their work in their respective constituencies.

