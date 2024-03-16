Oxford Study Centre celebrates prefects’ investure in style

Some of the prefects during the investiture

Valerie Mpundu Youth Interactive Writer

PUPILS exhibiting leadership qualities were last Wednesday honoured at Oxford Study Centre in Dzivarasekwa at the school’s prefect investiture.

Poet Rufaro Jerehwenya, a learner at the institution, delighted the crowd with her piece which displayed artistry and craftiness in her word selection instantly earning her a new name “Woza-Woza.”

She was showered with praise and was called back on the podium to share an emotional moment with guest of honour, talk show host Dr Rebecca Chisamba.

The learners put up an informative and educative play displaying their theatrical prowess raising awareness on drug abuse as well as career choices.

Coach Tevin who led the investiture let the school’s head boy Blessing Nyamasoka and head girl Vanessa Takototsa spell out their vision as they read out their speeches.

The duo encouraged fellow pupils to desist from drug abuse, follow a path that is not destructive, and focus on their studies building their tomorrow as future leaders.

It takes a village to raise a child but for Oxford, it took Dr Rebecca Chisamba to guide the learners into choosing careers as she offered some career guidance to the youngsters and parents.

“Parents just because you failed at becoming a nurse or a teacher do not force your child into achieving your dreams.

“They are individuals who are also bound by choices let them be.”

Some of the learners elected as prefects also spoke on their new responsibilities, highlighting the initiative as a bridge to their success.

Tariro Mukumbi said was excited about this whole process of being elected a prefect as it coincides with the anti-drug abuse campaign. “Now I can choose a career that I want without being forced,”

The day was spiced up with presentations from various stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, mental health expert, Pamela Marwisa, and Tonderai Ndiraya on sport.