Over 28 thousands people receive third Covid -19 vaccine dose

Lesego Valela

Features Writer

A total of 4 401 450 people have received their first Covid-19 vaccine doses with 165 108 receiving the third jab since the vaccination programme started in February last year.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) as at March 16, a some 4 345 people were vaccinated with their first Covid -19 vaccine doses bringing the total to 4 401 450.

As at the same date, 2 840 people received their second dose bringing the total to 3 431 275 people.

Another 3 700 got the third jab bringing the number of those who received it to 165 108.

Manicaland Province has the highest number of people vaccinated with both doses recording a total of 616 002 for the first dose, 485 306 people for the second dose and 28 381 for the third dose.

The province that has the lowest number of people vaccinated with both doses is Chitungwiza with 119 099 for the first dose, 83 191 people vaccinated for the second dose and 4 913 for the third dose.

Bulawayo has 2999 594 people vaccinated with first dose, 264 103 vaccinated with second dose and 15 553.

Harare has 605 889 people vaccinated with first dose, 480 497 vaccinated with second dose and 24 295 who received the third dose.

Mashonaland Central has 368 541 people vaccinated with first dose, 285 711 vaccinated with second dose and 4 232 who received the third dose.

Mashonaland East has 490 732 people vaccinated with first dose, 374 635 vaccinated with second dose and 19 400 who received the third dose.

Mashonaland West has 441 895 people vaccinated with first dose, 331 373 vaccinated with second dose and 10 330 who received the third dose.

Matabeleland North has 306 638 people vaccinated with first dose, 241 376 vaccinated with second dose and 17 168 who received the third dose.

Matabeleland South has 245 042 people vaccinated with first dose, 190 447 vaccinated with second dose and 11 597 who received the third dose.

Masvingo has 426 171 people vaccinated with first dose, 334 296 vaccinated with second doses and 13 107 who received the third dose.