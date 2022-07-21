Japan donates US$500K for food support to vulnerable communities

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

JAPAN through the World Food Programme (WFP) has donated US$500 000 to complement food security in Zimbabwe’s vulnerable communities.

Japanese ambassador Mr Satoshi Tanaka said they will continue to help Zimbabwe in ensuring food security in line with the thrust to be a self-sufficient country by 2030.

“In collaboration with WFP, the Government of Japan continues to deliver support from the people of Japan to the most vulnerable people in Zimbabwe, addressing their immediate food needs. We hope that this assistance will help cushion their hardship during the upcoming lean season. We will provide food-insecure people with unconditional food assistance under the Emergency Grant,” he said.

WFP representative Ms Francesca Erdelmann said the contribution from Japan comes at a critical time when vulnerable communities were facing difficulties in putting food on the table.

“Following the poor rainfall in the recent productive season, many have failed to harvest. Further, prices of food, fuel and fertiliser have increased due to the conflict in Ukraine.”

This forces many to make difficult decisions in order to buy food, such as selling their livestock. This contribution will cushion them, as their basic food needs will be met.”

Ms Erdelmann said the contribution from Japan will support food distributions during the start of the lean season, October to December 2022, when WFP aims to assist more than 400,000 people.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$ 24.6 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, as well as nutrition support for pregnant women in maternity waiting homes.

In 2021, Japan contributed US$1.25 million through WFP to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that were severely impacted by climate shocks and Covid-19.