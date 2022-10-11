Uncategorised

Outrage as Harare City Council charges interest on outstanding bills

11 Oct, 2022 - 15:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Outrage as Harare City Council charges interest on outstanding bills Harare City Council

The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council (HCC) will, with effect from this month end, start charging an interest on outstanding bills.

In a statement, Harare City Council said this would assist in raising funds for service delivery.

“The City of Harare would like to advise its valued ratepayers, residents and stakeholders that it will begin to levy interest on all outstanding balances from the 31st October 2022.

“All residents with outstanding balances are therefore, encouraged to clear their balances before this date or approach council finance offices for payment plans to avoid the interest charges. The interest charges have been necessitated by the need to preserve the value of money so that service delivery can be funded.”

Currently, residents and the business community owe the local authority US$17 billion.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting