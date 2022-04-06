Uncategorised

Outgoing Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe bids Speaker farewell

06 Apr, 2022 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Outgoing Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe bids Speaker farewell

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The outgoing Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez has paid a courtesy call on THE Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda as she winds down her tour of duty.

Ambassador Rodriguez has been Cuba’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe since 2018.

Speaking after bidding Advocate Mudenda farewell, she thanked Zimbabwe for its hospitality and called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

She said the cordial political relations should be extended to the economic sphere through trade and investment.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting