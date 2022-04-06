Outgoing Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe bids Speaker farewell

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The outgoing Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez has paid a courtesy call on THE Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda as she winds down her tour of duty.

Ambassador Rodriguez has been Cuba’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe since 2018.

Speaking after bidding Advocate Mudenda farewell, she thanked Zimbabwe for its hospitality and called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

She said the cordial political relations should be extended to the economic sphere through trade and investment.