Outdoor masks waiver welcomed

Mukudzei Chingwere and Tina Musonza

Zimbabwe’s decision to waive wearing of face masks for triple vaccinated persons in outdoor places has been welcomed, as Government continues a delicate process to loosen measures put in place to control the spread of the Covid-19 without risking a spike in infections.

Cabinet this week agreed to the waiver, but authorities and health experts were quick to warn that the war against the pandemic has not yet been won and everyone should ensure control measures are adhered to as a way of maintaining successes recorded in responding to the virus.

Zimbabwe has won global commendation for a thorough and comprehensive response to the global pandemic, and the country’s vaccination campaign has been a model for many.

Harare-based medical practitioner Dr Josphat Chiripanyanga welcomed the move but was quick to remind citizens to follow laid down protocols as well as encouraging those not yet vaccinated to do so.

“We appreciate the position by the Government to allow those with booster shots not to wear masks in outdoor areas if they wish. Those with booster shots stand a better chance of not contracting the virus even if they get the virus they are in a better position to fight it.

“We encourage those not yet vaccinated to be vaccinated and protect themselves against the virus, but it is important to note that the vaccinated are not immune,” said Dr Chiripanyanga.

“We need to maintain the Covid-19 protocols prescribed by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“Those with symptoms should seek medical attention as quickly as possible and we should also minimise social contact,” said Dr Chiripanyanga.

Other health professionals concurred about the impact of a booster shot but encouraged those who are double vaccinated be allowed to remove their masks in outdoor places as well. Those with single shots for a vaccine that requires one shot to be fully vaccinated should also enjoy the same privilege.

But, the Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Amon Murwira reminded that masks are not a punishment but a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 virus.

“Masks are not a punishment but protection against Covid-19 and they are worn in the interest of public health, and the health of the individuals who are putting them on.

“So it is very important that we always premise why people put on masks, because they have to live and also to make people around them live too, while fighting against this pandemic called Covid-19.

“The categories are very clear, so those with three jabs are the ones who could move around without a mask outside but not inside or public transport,” said Prof Murwira.

The triple vaccinated expressed gratitude.

“We are grateful of the new rule that has been set for us who received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines and we urge others to continue getting their vaccinations,” said Mr Munyaradzi Kazembe.

“Ever since I received my three doses I have not yet tested positive for the virus,” he said.

Mr. Craig Maguranyanga applauded the Government for easing Covid-19 mask up measures to the triple vaccinated.

“This policy is very good because we feel relaxed from affidavits and police routine checks on travels and we feel that we have been freed from so many crimes that we have encountered.

“This also encourages the uptake of vaccines which I think is very important,” said Mr Maguranyanga.

Mrs Kimberly Chirara said it is encouraging those who adhered to the vaccination call are now an envy of hesitates which she says is a norm.

“Covid-19 has affected us for a long time and we are still recovering from the wounds and we have adhered to vaccinations until now.

“We hope this decision from the Government will last even in the future and we are very happy that we have been freed from mask up. This will encourage those unvaccinated to go get their vaccinations,” said Mrs Chirara.