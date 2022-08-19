Zanu PF dismisses fake document

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF has dismissed a purported document circulating in the ruling party’s name titled: “Elections Guidelines for the Central Committee”, as fake and has urged its members and the public to ignore it.

In a statement, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party wished to put it on record that no such deliberations had taken place as yet about the criteria of qualification for Central Committee positions or elections.

“The revolutionary party, Zanu PF, wishes to advise its membership, party structures and the generality of the public to ignore as fake, the purported document circulating in the party’s name titled ‘’ELECTIONS GUIDELINES FOR THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE’.

“We wish put it on record that no such deliberations have taken place as yet about the criteria of qualification for Central Committee positions or elections as it were.

“As such, that document must be dismissed as fake. The Commissariat Department through the Secretariat for Commissariat Cde Mike Bimha will issue the relevant circular and guidelines as at and when that is due. Please be guided accordingly.”