Organisations join hands in fight against road traffic accidents

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, police and a group of churches have joined hands in road safety awareness campaigns and prayers aimed at reducing, if not ending road traffic accidents during this festive season.

During the week, the three organisations met along Harare-Nyamapanda Highway and held prayers on some “black spots” where several fatal accidents had occurred.

The first place where prayers began was near Blue Ridge shopping centre followed by Juru Growth point before the organisations made a final stop at Domborembudzi business centre popularly known as PaCross.

Police would mount roadblocks on all these places and members of the traffic counciland the Murewa Ministers Fraternal would then encourage motorists to drive cautiously and avoid unnecessary accidents.

At Domborembudzi, the partners conducted a major prayer session where representatives from these organisations also gave speeches concerning the campaign.

Chairperson of the Murewa Ministers Fraternal Reverend Last Muchero said the aim of the church is to seek divine intervention and curb the fatal accidents which claim lives particularly during public holidays like on Independence, Heroes and Easter.

“After noting an increase in the loss of life due to road traffic accidents along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway, Murewa Ministers Fraternal in partnership with ZRP Murewa District and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe are conducting Intercession and awareness campaigns along the same highway towards the Easter and Independence Holidays, Heroes holidays and the Festive season annually.

“This effort by the Church is aimed at leading all concerned stakeholders to focus on our Lord Jesus Christ for divine intervention. When the society is faced with challenges, different stakeholders respond differently to disasters and as church. We have responded by leading the nation to focus on the Creator, God Almighty to help us restore sanity on the roads hence preserve life. Our main partners the ZRP and Traffic Safety Council come in enforcing the law and educating road users on safe road usage hence reducing avoidable loss of life on the roads.

In a speech read on his behalf, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona commended the coming in on board of the church in the fight against road traffic accidents.

“My Ministry would like to commend the cordial relationship and partnership of the ZRP in general and the ZRP Murewa in particular. Your station covers the vast traffic district which stretches from the Shamva tollgate up to Nyamapanda border post.

“The coming in of pastors’ organisation into the picture will go a long way in reducing the startling accident statistics provided here by the ZRP. As you preach to congregants, please always remember to say a word or two on road safety. Congregants are road users; they walk to the church; some drive and some of them ride. Preach to them road safety messages that you share with road safety practitioners. They will listen to you.”

Officer commanding Murewa District Chief Superintendent Michael Masvivi commended the partnership and also attributed road traffic accidents to human error,.among other major causes.

“Some of the major causes of road traffic accidents within our area of policing are speeding, over loading , negligence on the part of drivers and pedestrians and failure to observe road traffic rules and regulations. To some extent vehicle defects also contribute to these accidents.

“During this festive season we have seen it prudent to join hands with Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, churches fraternal and all other stakeholders to carry out traffic awareness campaigns in order to reduce road traffic accidents,” he said.