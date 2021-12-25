Where to go with the family this Xmas

Authorities agree that Khami was the capital of the Torwa State, the emerging power as Great Zimbabwe was in decline

Isdore Guvamombe Tourism Talk

Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays in the world with tourists traversing the globe in search of quality spots to take in and enjoy.

Zimbabwe has its own unique attractions and like anywhere in the world, Christmas is family time.

Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls is the country’s crown jewel when it comes to holiday destinations, but this list brings together other resorts to visit that may not be as popular yet provide value for time and money.

Mutare

The Golden Peacock Villa Hotel has become the biggest attraction in Mutare, offering family dishes in Chinese, English, French and Western cuisines. The new spacious hotel has everything for everyone. After spending time on the Christmas Pass, a climb down for lunch or dinner at Golden Peacock could be a worthy experience with the family.

The hotel has a spacious restaurant that accommodates 150 diners and has private dining halls convenient for breakfast, lunch or dinner meetings.

The private halls have different capacities, eg the Golden Peacock Hall: 20 people, the Great Hall: 10 people and the Mount Hall: 10 people.

The hotel also boasts the widest menu options ranging from French, English, Afroplerican and Chinese cuisines, complemented with the Zimbabwean traditional dishes.

Trained and experienced chefs are constantly seeking new ways to satisfy the tastes of guests, offering mouthwatering meals to their valued guests and ensuring that their dietary requirements are met without any compromise to health.

Harare

A spitting distance from the Hunyani River Bridge on the way to Chitungwiza and to the east, lies the latest joint — Junction 24, in an imposing posture that reminds one that you can still have a decent place for family outing in Harare.

Over the years, Harare had run out of places compatible with family outings due to a coterie of indecent activities that take place.

One would, for example, not want his children to see male and female revellers relieve themselves in the open. Fetid!

Tucked away from the hullabaloo of the city centre, epitomised by screeching vehicles tyres, a frenzy of hooting, criss-crossing people and the general hustle and bustle, Junction 24 is quiet, serene and oozing with fresh air from the adjacent riverine vegetation.

Junction 24 is one of the few places tastefully and especially decorated family outings.

Well-manicured lawns and grounds, environmental and security friendly parking, under tree sitting, children’s play centre, five toilets each (for male and females), five restaurants for variety, five drinking places and a braai stand sum up the superstructure.

Highly impressive is the fact that the 10 toilets are each cleaned every 30 minutes, and, there Junction 24 beats all and sundry in open air entertainment.

There are separate staff toilets, hence you will not bump into the staff in the same toilets.

The place is just clean and conducive for family outings. The carefully chosen playlist of family music, completes the aura.

Children play, intermittently shifting their attention to the multifarious array of planes as they land at Harare International Airport.

Nyanga

Zimbabwe’s most scenic resort of rolling mountains offering breathtaking views with innumerable waterfalls making for ideal picnic spots or just for relaxation.

Nyanga is primarily a tourist town and is a popular tourist destination with its fishing, golf courses, mountain hikes and holiday resorts.

The Mtarazi Falls, inside Nyanga National Park, are the highest waterfalls in the country, cascading about 760 metres, from top to bottom. The surrounding areas also contain many Stone Age and Iron Age archaeological remains such as pit structures, stone forts, terraces and pathways.

The Christmas period coincides with Zimbabwe’s rainy season and Nyanga can experience cold spells although they may not be extreme temperatures, all the same you should travel prepared.

National Parks lodges offer the most affordable accommodation in scenic surroundings with most built facing man-made lakes with row boats and fishing opportunities from bream to trout fish.

Vumba

Marking the border with Mozambique to the East the Vumba (or Bvumba) mountains offer some of the most spectacular and least expected scenery in Zimbabwe.

The unique geography and climate of the area keeps Vumba relatively cool throughout the year and creates the misty atmosphere from which the mountains take their name.

This makes the area one of best for hiking and walking anywhere in Zimbabwe and it is for this that most people come to the area.

Visitors will be rewarded with fabulous views across Zimbabwe and into neighbouring Mozambique.

The Vumba mountains are also home to a huge variety of plant and animal life. Protected forests and botanical gardens provide a wonderful atmosphere for a walk, picnic or safaris on foot or horseback.

Bulawayo

The City of Kings and Queens is a beautiful city with lots to do. Roughly 20 kilometres outside Bulawayo lies the ancient iron age complex of Khami Ruins.

Authorities agree that Khami was the capital of the Torwa State, the emerging power as Great Zimbabwe was in decline. The Railway Museum is one of the few of its kind in the world and steam enthusiasts will find the Railway Museum fascinating as a tribute to an era of grace and adventure.

Malindi Dzimu — the place of benevolent spirits — was renamed the “View of the World” by Cecil John Rhodes and the site where he chose to be buried is found in Matopos National Park. The vantage point provides a dramatic view over the surrounding sea of granite formations and hills.

Founded by Viv Wilson, Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage is also worthy of a visit this Christmas. The sanctuary began as a home for abandoned, injured or orphaned wild animals, but has grown in size into a regional centre for the conservation and research of endangered species.

Chimanimani

Chimanimani is yet another addition to the Eastern Highlands group we have already put together because of the natural beauty these highlands possess.

Unlike the rolling mountains of Nyanga, Chimanimani features jagged peaks that make it a daunting yet fulfilling task to hike the mountains.

Bridal Veil Falls picnic and camping site is located in the Eland Sanctuary and is the closest waterfall to the town.

A relatively easy 5km walk, or a short drive, and one arrives at the falls, which plunge 50 metres into an accessible, crystal clear pool. Eighteen kilometres drive away are the Chimanimani Mountains — the National Park office provides the entry point for walks into the range and also has camping facilities.

Enjoy your Xmas