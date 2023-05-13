One step at a time fellow students

Latwell Nyangu Youth Interactive Writer

I personally believe that every generation has a unique quality that makes it amazing for its time.

Every generation thinks that they are faster and better than their predecessors. But my generation can take the crown for both good and wrong reasons. But my fellow students we seem to be failing to accept what we have, who we are, thereby giving ourselves pressure.

Such lack of acceptance is also giving our parents pressure.

Sadly, the results of pressure are dire and once one has pressure, they end up going wild and unfocused.

I will spare those who have inherited riches, blessed are you.

Many of us want to skip stages yet Rome was never built over night.

It should be known that life has stages and we have to confront it stage by stage until we get to the top.

Every generation is shaped by the social, political, and economic events of the day. But today’s young people are no different—and they are the first generation whose lives are saturated by mobile technology and social media. We have seen a lot.

We are a crop of students who always live in denial, a generation that always think of fast life. Whatever, we may say or argue acceptance, is the first step.

One step at a time will see us at the top

I will admit, I don’t have statistics on this matter of students who have suffered due to lack of acceptance but from what I have seen, it seems that most of us don’t want to admit their real life situations.

To accept ourselves is to accept the fact that what we think, feel, and do are all expressions of the self at the time they occur.

Continually feeding our need for positive self-evaluation is a bit like stuffing ourselves with candy. We get a brief sugar high, then a crash.

Fellow students I am pained by what I am seeing that most of us are involved in wicked activities.

Some are engaging in cults where they are indoctrinated into rituals or cults. Some have joined drug dealers, money launderers, some homosexuality, prostitution, some Satanism and whole lots of activities to enrich themselves.

One thing for certain, our parents are busy working for us to go to school and we are busy acting wicked. One thing I can tell you, never disappoint someone who is paying for your fees.

The first stage of life is to accept and the second stage we need to compromise what is there. Then we find a way to deal with the situation at hand.

Most of us are in denial, no wonder why they are indulging in bad behaviours. I accept that I need to change home because there is nothing at home.

Just to share, most of us as students used to walk on foot to school and that was the reality. We would eat only once per day and it was the reality.

We used to dress what we didn’t want but we accepted it. We used to have no pocket money and we accepted it.

At times we would be chased back home over unpaid fees and it was real. There was nothing we could do. We would go to school without food, lunch was a luxury and we survived.

Despite changes in generations, we still need to accept fellow students. Arguments will come against me, it’s a different generation and I buy into that.

Any view is open to criticism.

Our parents would face some hurdles along the way and we sympathised with them. If there was no food to eat, we would compromise.

Fellow students, let’s accept and not give our parents pressure, just work with what is there.

But some students can not buy into such realities of suffering.

One thing I know, no one enjoys poverty nor suffering but what if there is nothing, do we have to die or get oil from a story.

Our parents are not that miraculous but they are also trying their best so we need to spare for them.

I will respect anyone who is not satisfied with their current situation because we are all harbouring greatness. Let’s accept who we are and we will have peace.

I have a sad story of a parent who shared his story to me that his son was initiated into a cult of some sort after he was lured to get quick money.

The student was no longer acting normal as he wanted money but nothing good was coming out of their deal.

Some students are engaging in promiscuity behaviour to get money since back home things are not well.

Some have abandoned their good behaviours, just because they cannot accept reality on the ground.

Fellow students, let’s not pressure our parents, guardians.

He was so worried about how his son had changed of late. He was acting funny, coming home late, no longer focusing on his academics.

One thing that is known, when you are a student, you remain at the mercy of your parents or guardians or sponsors, it’s a fact.

I will spare a thought for my fellow vulnerable students whose journey is a thorn in the flesh. They pay for their own fees, may God be with you for everything you desire.

As you continue to look for money to fend for your lives along the journey of academics, stay focused.

But to some who live an average life, our parents know what we want as students.

Blessed are those who have inherited riches, good luck to you.

Our parents love us and they do everything to make sure we have fees, food, transport and they are obliged to support us, but in times of challenges, they always tell us.

My issue this week is that we need to accept that we don’t have and we will be successful.

Most students are living to please others, they go to college without anything but act as if they have yet they don’t have.

If you don’t have, you don’t have, let’s accept it. Acceptance means fully acknowledging the facts of a situation and not fixating on how it shouldn’t be that way.

This mind-set moves us away from often harsh judgement of ourselves and allows us to break away from thoughts of guilt or unfairness.

Fellow students, we seem not satisfied with what we have.

I have no problem with you being not satisfied, we ought to have hunger for success but not diving into somethings which are a danger to ourselves.

The truth be told we all come from humble beginnings and we rise from ashes to glory.

But there are some students who are not satisfied with what they have. We didn’t have anything and we wanted something.

Some of us even came to Harare in search of jobs, while some are even in Harare in pursuit of academic success.

Acceptance makes us able to strategies but denial will harm us all.

Allow me at this moment to say Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there.

Let’s bow for our mothers, they are important.