O-Level results out

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2023 November results for the Ordinary Level today.Addressing journalists, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the results will be accessible at the Zimsec portal at 1500 hours today for the next five days.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2023 November Ordinary Level examination results,” he said.

“With effect from today, 22 January 2024, 1500hrs, Ordinary Level Examination Candidates’ results will be accessible to all Candidates and authorised personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC Website www.zimsec.co.zw.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for 5 days only. Heads of Examination Centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from our Regional Offices on Monday, 22 January 2024 (today).”