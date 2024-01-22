Mwenezi teenager up for murder

Crime Reporter

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on allegations of stabbing to death a man in the area with an okapi knife during a fight in Mwenezi, last week.

The teenager had joined a fight between the victim, Polite Manduku (27) and a self-styled prophet Kenneth Mavurukuto when the incident occurred.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Velkom Market Place in Maranda on January 17, 2024. A male juvenile aged 16 stabbed Polite Manduku aged 27, in the groin with an okapi knife after joining in a fight between Kenneth Mavurukuto aged 22, and the victim.

“The victim had requested for the services of Kenneth Mavurukuto, who is a self-proclaimed prophet. Mavurukuto invited the victim to his shrine and refused to attend to his spiritual challenge at the marketplace. This resulted in a dispute which degenerated into a fight. The victim died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

In Kwekwe, police are still appealing for information which may assist in investigating of a case of murder in which a teacher at Rio Tinto High School, Zhombe, Fanuel Mwale (57) was found dead on January 19, 2024, along an unnamed gravel road near Joel Business Centre.

The body was found with missing eyes, ears and nose while the victim’s head was skinned with an unknown sharp object.

Police said the victim was last seen on January 18, 2024, at around 1600 hours after knocking off duty.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Kadoma have also arrested Samson Katsuro (50) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 17, 2024, at Village 6, Muzvezve 1, Sanyati.

“The suspect stabbed his cousin, Peter Katsuro aged 29, indiscriminately all over the body with a Colombian knife after a mining dispute. The victim died on the spot,” he said.

Police in Mutare are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder in which John Maparara (31) died while admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on January 16, 2024, after being attacked by four unknown assailants with an iron bar at a night club in Area 14, Dangamvura on January 13.

Meanwhile, police in Nyanyadzi have arrested a suspected mental patient, Patrick Dzavamwe (29) for killing his four-year-old cousin with an axe and knife on January 16, at around 1 am at Zvavamwe homestead, Svongwa Village in Buhera.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he committed the offence after waking up from a nightmare.

In Chipinge, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of murder in which Peter Sithole Machaka (19) was found dead lying in a pool of blood at Plot 13 Glendalough Farm.