Nyaminyami FM gets provincial coverage licence

Mashonaland West Bureau

KARIBA-based radio station, Nyaminyami FM, is set to get a provincial coverage licence to cover the rest of Mashonaland West.

Speaking last Friday night during the ninth edition of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) provincial journalism and media awards, Information and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza revealed the impending move which is also aimed at improving media plurality.

“As Government, we have covered so much ground for more and diverse voices, radio and television broadcasting. It hasn’t been a rhetorical commitment of the Second Republic to increase plurality and diversity and to that end, issued licences to various media houses.

“We also issued 10 commercial radio stations licences including Nyaminyami FM here in Mash-West which we are going to expand and give provincial coverage licence,” he said.

The station will be fully based in Chinhoyi, a move that is also going to liven the dormant provincial capital. Since its inception, Nyaminyami FM has been based in Kariba covering urban and rural parts of the resort town and a few areas in the neighbouring Hurungwe district.

He added that the allotting of 14 community radio stations by the President Mnangagwa-led administration was a fulfilment of its 2017 Operation Restore Legacy pledges and commitments.

The Zimplats sponsored ceremony was heavily dominated by Zimpapers scribes who scooped four out of the 8 categories. The Herald provincial bureau, Conrad Mupesa bagged The Best Sports, Arts, Culture and Entertainment Reporter of the Year and Upcoming Environment Reporter of the Year Awards.

Kariba bureau, Walter Nyamukondiwa scooped the Consistent Environment of the Year Award while H-Metro correspondent, Paul Pindani was awarded with the Environment Reporter of the Year gong.