NRZ resumes steam safari train

The National Railways of Zimbabwe's steam train on its way to Victoria Falls in 2017

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has resumed the majestic steam safari trains after an absence of almost two years.

NRZ acting public relations manager Mr Martin Banda said they will be running a steam train on Unity Day, 22 December, to add flavour to this year’s festive season.

He said the train will run from Bulawayo to Plumtree and it will be pulled by a Garratt Locomotive, which is one of the few remaining such locomotives in the world still in good running condition.

He said on Unity Day, the train will leave the Bulawayo Station at 0845hrs and is expected to arrive in Plumtree at 1315hrs.

“In Plumtree, passengers will have an opportunity to have a braai at the station before the train returns to Bulawayo arriving at 1830hrs,” he said.

Fares for the steam train range from US$30 for adults and US$15 for children in first class coaches and US$25 for adults and US$13 for children in dining coaches.

For those travelling in economy class, the fares will be US$16 for adults and US$8 for children.

“As a compliment, when one pays for four people they get an extra one ticket for free,” said Mr Banda.

“A cash bar will be available on the train and passengers can also bring cooler boxes at no extra charge.

“Covid-19 health protocols such as wearing of masks, sanitizing hands and social distancing will be observed. Temperature readings will be taken when boarding the train and those with a fever will not be allowed to board.”