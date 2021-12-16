New Winners tourney back next month

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

THE New Winners tennis tournament is expected to return next month after a two-year break, with Midlands Province hosting the event.

The tournament is due to take place from January 5 to 8 at Kwekwe Sports Club and this is the first time it will be staged outside Harare.

The junior competition will see players competing in various age groups from Under-10 to Under-18.

Entries are already open and close on January 3.

The last edition of the tournament was held in December 2019, but the national junior event returns next month, with players from across the country expected to take part.