New Winners tourney back next month

16 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
New Winners tourney back next month

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga
Senior Sports Reporter

THE New Winners tennis tournament is expected to return next month after a two-year break, with Midlands Province hosting the event.

The tournament is due to take place from January 5 to 8 at Kwekwe Sports Club and this is the first time it will be staged outside Harare.

The junior competition will see players competing in various age groups from Under-10 to Under-18.
Entries are already open and close on January 3.

The last edition of the tournament was held in December 2019, but the national junior event returns next month, with players from across the country expected to take part.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting