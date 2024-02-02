Notorious robber Taj Abdul, accomplices sentenced 52 years each

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Three notorious robbers Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini, who were convicted of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly done in Borrowdale, Harare, have been sentenced to 52 years in jail.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Ignatio Mhene sentenced the trio to 10 years each for the first count.

For the remaining 12 counts, they were combined and reduced to seven counts, where each one of them was sentenced to seven years imprisonment bringing the total to 52 years.

Eight years were suspended on condition that they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

An additional four years were suspended on condition that they restitute US$2 416 to the complainant of count one by March 30.

Two more years were suspended on condition that they restitute complainants US$1 070.

They are to serve an effective 38 years in jail.