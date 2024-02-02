Hopley man jailed 15 years for raping Grade 6 learner

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Hopley was recently sentenced to an effective 15-year jail term for raping a Grade 6 learner twice, whom he had met on the road and lured into his house.

Tafadzwa Muchechemera (23) was convicted by Harare regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa and charged with two counts of rape.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count which is running concurrently.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi proved that Muchemerera raped the complainant, aged 13, twice.

It was on December 2 last year, at around 12 mid-day when the complainant left her place of residence in Chitungwiza heading to Amsterdam Park where her biological mother resides.

She alleged that she was being ill-treated by her stepmother and she travelled on foot to visit her mother.

When she got to Irvines she met up with Muchechemera at around 1 pm who approached her and asked her where she was heading to.

She informed him that she visiting her mother and he offered to accompany her.

He decided to proceed with the complainant to his house in Hopley which was a few minutes’ walk from where they met and forced her to enter his house.

Muchechemera then locked the door, covered the complainant’s mouth so that she does not scream and raped her twice.

Afterwards, he chased her away from his house.

The matter came to light after the complainant began walking home and a passerby noticed that she was having difficulty walking and had blood stains on her skirt.

She narrated what had happened to the passerby who then assisted her in reporting the case to the police.