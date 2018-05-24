No one will die of hunger — First Lady

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no one will die of hunger as the country had adequate maize stocks.

She said this while addressing hundreds of people at Mariga Village in Kanyemba.

The First Lady said Government had embarked on Command Agriculture and the maize produced last season was still available to feed those facing shortages.

She said Government and President Mnangagwa were aware of the plight of Kanyemba people.

“This area receives erratic rains and therefore your crops can not perform well. The President is aware of your plight and he told me when I was coming here that there is need for this area to be developed.

“No one will die of hunger whether you support Zanu-PF or MDC. Government started Command Agriculture which boosted maize production. We still have adequate stocks to feed the nation.

“I came as Angel of Hope Foundation, but I will engage Government and the President on the challenges you are facing as a community, “ she said.

The First Lady expressed concern over the poor state of roads in Kanyemba.

She said there was need to repair the roads to ensure food gets to the people on time.

The First Lady donated food stuffs and other basic assortments to the Kanyemba community that included maize, rice, cooking oil, sugar, soap and blankets.

Pregnant women received baby wear, while schoolchildren got stationery and bags.

Mariga Primary School received boards.

The First Lady commended some villagers who ventured into gardening to uplift their livelihoods. She is visiting Kanyemba to particularly hear challenges and concerns particularly from the Doma people.

She is also moving with American doctors who are conducting medical check-ups and treating people for free.

Mbire Member of Parliament, Cde Douglas Karoro, applauded the First Lady for coming to assist the people in Kanyemba.

“This is the first time that the First Lady has visited us. She is a true mother who knows no boundaries. She wants to ensure the people have decent lives,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Chengetayi Nyakutepa, said she was touched by the First Lady’s gesture.

“She has visited this remote area despite being the wife of a President. She is a humble mother and even ate the food I prepared,” she said.