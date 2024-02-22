Njagu, Mushandu share US festival experience

Arts Reporter

Award-winning filmmakers Joe Njagu and Malaika Mushandu are in the US for the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) workshop and the screening of the local film “Ngoda”.

The festival, which was in Los Angeles, California, ended on a high note and was dedicated to spotlighting the creative endeavours of filmmakers of African descent.

Established in 1992 by acclaimed actor Danny Glover and esteemed cultural consultant Ayuko Babu, PAFF serves as an esteemed platform for honouring diverse narratives, cultures, and experiences within the global African diaspora.

It curated a selection of films across various genres, including narrative features, documentaries, shorts, and animations, underscoring the rich tapestry of African storytelling.

The festival further enriched its program with panel discussions, workshops, and special events, fostering meaningful dialogue and idea exchange among filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences alike.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Njagu said the festival championed cultural understanding and appreciation by showcasing stories often overlooked or under-represented in mainstream media. “Through its thoughtfully curated programming, PAFF seeks to challenge stereotypes, nurture empathy, and celebrate the resilience, creativity, and diversity of African and African diasporic communities globally.”

He said only three films from Zimbabwe graced the PAFF stage in its 32-year history – “Cook Off”, “Gonerezhou”and “Ngoda.”

“This latest addition marks the second contribution to PAFF from myself to receive such recognition. The experience has been interactive, enlightening, and, enjoyable.”

“PAFF has orchestrated many activities aimed at equipping and educating filmmakers to enhance their storytelling prowess. Notably, a brunch at the Directors Guild of America provided an invaluable opportunity for networking and engagement with luminaries of the industry, including Mario Van Peebles (Director — of ‘New Jack City’, ‘Outlaw Posse’), Reinaldo Marcus Green (Director of ‘One Love’ the Bob Marley movie, King Richard, King’s Speech), and Nnegest Likke’ (director of Phat girlz). Such encounters have been enriching, punctuating our time at PAFF.”

The filmmaker said was happy with amazing support from the Zimbabwean creatives based in Hollywood who attended the “Ngoda” screenings. “Special mention goes to Hollywood make-up artist Jacqui Mgido and her husband Ketani, Tendayi Nyeke who is the producer of the Disney animation series Kizazi Moto which is winning awards, actress Nomsa Mlambo popularly known for her role as Tamari in Tsitsi Dangarembga’s “Everyone’s Child”, Hollywood cinematographer Bongani Mlambo and producer Sue Ellen Chitunya who is the only Zimbabwean who is a member of the Academy of motion picture arts and sciences, the Oscars, were in attendance.”

Njagu said their participation in film festivals is pivotal for emerging filmmakers, serving as a vital avenue for showcasing their work and forging collaborative ventures.

“These gatherings attract a global cohort of filmmakers and industry stakeholders, facilitating invaluable networking opportunities and potential collaborations.”

“Our participation in such festivals has not only broadened our audience reach but also opened doors to prospective partnerships and distribution avenues,” he said.

The filmmaker said the festival holds profound significance for African and Zimbabwean filmmakers, offering a coveted platform to showcase our stories on an international stage. “PAFF’s unwavering commitment to Pan Africanism amplifies our narratives to a global audience, fostering cross-cultural exchange and garnering new-found interest in African cinema.” “Ngoda” encapsulates a unique Zimbabwean narrative, poised to ignite introspection and dialogue. We aspire to provoke thought and stir emotions, fostering a deeper understanding of universal themes such as family, betrayal, and cultural identity.”

“Ultimately, we endeavor to leave a lasting impression on our audience, sparking conversations that transcend geographical boundaries,” explained Njagu.

Supporting this Malaika Mushandu said, “Ngoda” serves as a testament to the burgeoning potential of African cinema on the global stage. “Through collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication, we’ve crafted a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences worldwide. Our film challenges prevailing stereotypes and showcases the vibrancy and richness of Zimbabwean storytelling. By amplifying diverse voices and narratives, we strive to redefine perceptions of African cinema and champion its rightful place on the global stage.” She said African cinema stands at a pivotal juncture, poised for unprecedented growth and innovation.

“We aspire to play a pivotal role in shaping this trajectory, harnessing the power of storytelling to effect positive change.”

“By amplifying authentic voices and narratives, we seek to challenge existing paradigms and foster a more inclusive cinematic landscape. Through relentless dedication and collaborative endeavours, we aim to propel African cinema to new heights, charting a course for a vibrant and thriving cinematic future,” said Mushandu.

She added that Africa has an added advantage in comparison to the rest of the world, we have a continent rich with history, diverse cultures, and untapped stories from those areas.